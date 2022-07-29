Draymond Green and DeMar DeRozan are good friends. As such, it was only natural for the Golden State Warriors to check in on his buddy regularly last summer as DeRozan traversed the tough road of free agency.

At one point, however, Green decided to try and recruit DeRozan to the Warriors. Dray may have been half-kidding in his proposition, but DeMar made it abundantly clear that this just wasn’t going to happen under any circumstance. The Warriors star spilled the details during a recent episode of his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show (h/t Nick Metallinos of Sporting News):

“The conversation turned to ‘Come to the Warriors’ and you were like, ‘F—, no. I’m not coming there. I’m not coming to play with y’all,'” Green said.

DeRozan clearly wanted nothing to do with Golden State and he wasn’t shy about telling Green off. Green did not seem to take offense to DeRozan’s hard pass, and the two just let the awkward moment pass without incident.

DeRozan eventually signed with the Chicago Bulls, where has since been making an impact as one of the team’s cornerstone stars. There’s no denying that it was a great decision for the 32-year-old to join Chicago, who in turn, has welcomed him with open arms.

Be that as it may, it’s hard not to imagine how the Warriors would have looked like with DeMar DeRozan in the mix. This man is one of the most explosive scorers in the game today, and he likely would have flourished alongside Draymond, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and everyone else on the roster. It just wasn’t to be.