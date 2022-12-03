By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

After a rough start to the season, the Golden State Warriors are starting to find their groove again. Wins over some of the better teams in the league this season have pulled them back above .500. However, greatness is all about not being satisfied with what you have. Based on Steve Kerr’s interaction with Alex Caruso, that’s exactly what the mindset of this team is.

After the Warriors’ win over the Bulls, Steve Kerr was seen talking to Alex Caruso for an extended period. Naturally, that got a lot of fans talking. Some astute lip-readers tried to decipher what Kerr was saying, and they got the phrase “I’d love to have you, man”. Watch the video below and see for yourself.

"I'd love to have you, man" Steve Kerr to Alex Caruso after last night's game 😳pic.twitter.com/Ueb8uS2gJJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 3, 2022

Alex Caruso on the Warriors would certainly be interesting, to say the least. The team has gotten by with Draymond Green captaining the second unit for this season. Caruso has struggled offensively this year, but his natural off-ball movement would be perfect with Green’s passing chops. Plus, his defense will always be invaluable to any contending team.

With the Bulls struggling this season, there have been rumors of a fire sale looming on the horizon. A trade is realistically the only way the Warriors get Alex Caruso this season. The question then becomes: is Caruso an asset worth giving up their picks on? The Dubs have always been averse to the idea of trading their young core, even for some of the best players.

Still, the Warriors would be remiss to not try and get one of the better guard defenders in the leagu