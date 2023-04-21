My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Golden State Warriors needed to win Game 3 to stay alive in their first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings, and just like they have done countless times over the course of their dynasty, the Dubs delivered with a 114-97 victory to cut their deficit in the series to 2-1. Along the way, Klay Thompson found a way to make NBA history, thanks in part to Draymond Green being suspended for this contest.

Thompson didn’t have a particularly impactful outing in Game 3 (13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 5/15 FGM) but it was still enough to help Golden State pick up a victory. With the win, Thompson became the player with the best winning percentage in NBA Playoffs history, breaking a tie with Green, who was unable to play in this game.

“Klay Thompson has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history among players with at least 100 postseason games. (No longer tied with Draymond Green now).”

The Warriors have won quite a bit during their recent stretch of dominance, and while they had a bit of a lull before winning the 2022 NBA Finals, that was during Thompson’s lengthy two-and-a-half season absence from the court. Simply put, whenever Thompson has played for Golden State in the playoffs, they typically find a way to win.

This is a nice little piece of history for Thompson to pick up, but chances are he won’t care too much about it. After taking care of business in Game 3, the Warriors are going to be focused on picking up another victory in Game 4 to tie up this series. And as history suggests here, if Thompson ends up playing, Golden State will have a very good chance to find their way back into the win column.