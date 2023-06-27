Donte DiVincenzo has taken one major step toward leaving the Golden State Warriors this summer. The veteran guard opted out of his $4.7 million player option on Tuesday, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN, all but ensuring he'll be signing elsewhere in free agency.

DiVincenzo signed a two-year, $9.2 million contract with Golden State last July, shortly after Gary Payton II put pen to paper with the Portland Trail Blazers. He thrived off the bench and as a part-time starter with the Dubs in 2022-23, regaining the form that once made him a fixture of the Milwaukee Bucks' team-building plans before nagging injuries marred his early-career trajectory.

Health provided, DiVincenzo was always likely to be a one-year rental with the Warriors. Golden State owns his non-Bird rights, but that cap exception allows the team to offer DiVincenzo a maximum starting salary just 120% of last year's—less than half of what he's expected to receive on the open market. The Warriors will be above the second luxury tax apron included in the league's new CBA next season, preventing them from adding outside free agents with any contract above the minimum.

DiVincenzo, basically, is as good as gone.

Golden State brought Payton back at the trade deadline in February to bolster its title defense and cut into Joe Lacob's sky-high tax bill, but also with the foreknowledge DiVincenzo was bound to bail in free agency. Chris Paul's acquisition will lessen the sting of DiVincenzo's departure as well, while rookie Brandin Podziemski figures to pick up his slack as a spot-up shooter and secondary creator in the regular season, too.

Donte DiVincenzo's focus now shifts to the free agent market, where his versatile skill set will is poised to make the 26-year-old among the league's most sought after role players.