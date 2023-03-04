Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke aren’t the only Memphis Grizzlies impact players set to miss Sunday’s matchup with the LA Clippers.

Dillon Brooks will also be sidelined for his team’s next game after picking up his 16th technical foul during the Grizzlies’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, drawing an automatic one-game suspension.

The notoriously combative wing was called for a technical foul after going chest-to-chest with Nikola Jokic as the pair exchanged words in the fourth quarter. They were quickly separated by officials, and seen discussing their argument in a less heated manner shortly thereafter.

Brooks is the first player in the league to hit the 16-technical threshold in 2022-23. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, no personal favorite of Brooks, ranks second with 15 technical fouls, while Dallas Mavericks MVP candidate Luka Doncic is third with 14 techs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brooks’ suspension comes at an especially dark time for the Grizzlies.

Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games after flashing a gun on an Instagram Live video in the wee hours of Saturday morning, while the worst fears about Brandon Clarke’s non-contact injury during Friday’s game were confirmed with the announcement he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon.

Expect John Konchar to start in place of Brooks against the Clippers, with rookie David Roddy and sophomore Ziaire Williams also due for extended minutes.

Memphis, 38-24, is suddenly just one game ahead of the Sacramento Kings for second-place in the Western Conference.