The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge 101-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, but the big win was overshadowed by more Draymond Green nonsense. Just four minutes into the game, Green was ejected after he picked up a pair of technical fouls arguing with the referees over a previous call that they made.
As we all know, it's been a rocky season for Green, who has been suspended twice for violent on-court actions. While this wasn't exactly violent, it was jarring to see Green go back to his old ways and hurt his team by making such a foolish decision to continually argue with the referees. In the aftermath of the game, Tim Legler blasted Green for trying to make himself the victim for his latest ejection.
“It's just literally as if he's living in an alternate reality by saying that kind of thing, literally that's what it looks like he's doing. You caused it, you're not a victim, and that's one of the things that bothers me the most about these episodes with him, he comes off as if he's been targeted in some way, he's victimized. No, the truth of the matter is this, no player in the history of the NBA has gotten away with more verbal abuse toward officials than Draymond Green. The number of ejections, I think I saw it last night, is it 20, I can't remember, there was a graphic last night, it's second or third all time in the history of the league. I got news for you that could easily be doubled or tripled.” – Tim Legler, Get Up
Draymond Green's antics continuing to linger as big distraction for Warriors
Green is a vital piece of the Warriors operation, but he continues to get himself in trouble, which is hurting his team as they try to fend off the Houston Rockets and hold onto the ten seed in the Western Conference. Legler didn't seem too happy with Green's ejection as a whole, but a tweet he sent out after the game in which he painted himself as the victim really irked the ESPN analyst.
Via Draymond Green:
“Great DUB!! Appreciate my dawgs holding it down! On to the next one! BOUNCE BACK!”
It shouldn't come as much surprise that Green is getting attacked after receiving yet another ejection, and it's going to be on him to step up for his team and find a way to avoid these situations. Even though his production has waned at times, Green is a vital piece of the team's success, and without him, they are not going to be able to reach their collective peak.
Legler is probably right when it comes to discussing Green's ejection status, but right now, that stuff doesn't matter. What does matter is that the Warriors need to step it up if they want to not only make the playoffs, but also find a way to go on another deep run. Much of that lies on Green's shoulders, and if he keeps on pulling stunts like this, this team is going to be in serious trouble moving forward.