The Warriors forward had thoughts on what Syracuse did against North Carolina State.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green watched Syracuse basketball get a win over North Carolina State on Tuesday night, but he still would have done things differently.

The Warriors forward took to social media to point out what Syracuse should have done and that he would dominate the college coaching ranks:

“I personally think if I ever coached college bball I’d destroy all these guys! I just watched Chris Bell start 8-8 from 3 in the 1st half, And finish 8-10. They didn’t have him set one back screen but only sat in the corner. Didn’t run a pick and roll with him as the back action”

Green, enjoying some time off while the Warriors are on a break during NBA All-Star week, then elaborated in a second post:

“And put the defender in a Single side tag position, and he got one shot in the 2nd half. Watching college BBall baffles me. His coach didn’t know how to use him to get other guys shots. Let alone get him another shot… HOWEVER… Boy got a ratchet!”

Chris Bell drilled eight 3-pointers — all in the first half — en route to 26 points as Syracuse held off North Carolina State for an 87-83 victory on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

All eight of Bell's makes from the field came from beyond the arc as the Orange (17-10, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) picked up their first road win since Jan. 16

After a week off, Green and the Warriors are entering a crucial stretch of their season with 29 games remaining on their schedule. The 27-26 Warriors are still staring at quite an uphill climb from the No. 10 seed.

Still, there is a lot of basketball left for the Warriors this season.