The Golden State Warriors' tumultuous season has come to an end with a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In tournament on Tuesday. And while Klay Thompson's abysmal night shooting may be a large talking point, NBA reporter Tim Bontemps places the blame solely at Draymond Green's feet.
Green recorded 12 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in 35 minutes against the Kings, but his performance in Sacramento is not why Bontemps holds Green responsible for the Warriors' failures this season.
“There's gonna be a lot of talk about Klay Thompson because he went 0-10 in what could be his final game as a Warrior. This night is Draymond Green's fault, and this season is Draymond Green's fault, if you want to say why are the Warriors losing today,” Bontemps said. “This team has dealt with his nonsense for a long time and has excused it over and over again, as we all know, for years. When he played this year, they were 33-22, when he didn't they were 13-14. They went 10-11 in the 21 games he missed with the two suspensions and whatever they called the return-to-play process after he came back. If they win three of those games, they're not in the play-in, they're the fifth or sixth seed, might be higher, [and] we're not even talking about them today.”
What is Draymond Green's future with the Warriors?
Klay Thompson, who will become an unrestricted free agent with his five-year, $189.9 million extension expiring this offseason, may sign elsewhere in free agency and leave the Warriors, the only team for which he has played this season. While certainly not confirmed, Thompson dealt with on-court struggles and admitted self-doubt about his play. Additionally, other teams may be more inclined to give Thompson the money he desires while not being held to the same restraints as the Warriors, who have dipped heavily into the luxury tax over the years.
Draymond Green's situation is much different, though. Unlike Thompson, who is 34 years old like Green, Draymond is already under contract, having signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors last offseason. If he chooses to exercise the option of the final year of his contract, Green would be signed through the 2026-27 season, when he would be 37 years old.
In addition to the differing contract circumstances, Green has proven far more valuable to the Warriors than Thompson has over the years. Green's defensive and playmaking abilities have made him incredibly important to the Warriors' success. However, his fiery personality has also been a key piece in Golden State's shortcomings, particularly so this season.
Green was suspended twice by the NBA this season for on-court altercations. The first came in November when Green placed Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a scuffle involving Thompson. Shortly after returning from his suspension, Green was hit an indefinite suspension by the league for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face in December.
Green's extended absences due to suspension, as well as an ejection just minutes into the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic last month, which caused a visibly emotional reaction from Stephen Curry, has put a larger and brighter spotlight on Green's on-court antics and called into question his future with the Warriors.