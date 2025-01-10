Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors snapped their two-game skid in a 107-104 win against Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons. After Green admitted fault in the Warriors losing their ‘soul’ after a 129-99 blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings, Golden State bounced back against the Pistons after Draymond and Holland got into it in the fourth quarter.

After the win, Green addressed the heated exchange between him and Holland. He commended the officials for allowing the exchange to continue without a technical foul for either player. Green, who’s never afraid to share his opinion on a topic, had plenty to say after the game, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“That moment we had on the court was amazing and also beautiful,” Green said. “I don’t think anyone got a tech, did they?”

Green’s teammate Dennis Schroder and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart were issued double technical fouls. But neither Draymond nor Ron Holland were handed any.

Expand Tweet

“That’s what people want to see. It’s that stuff,” Green added. “They got a double tech probably after the fact. But I thought the officials did a good job of handling it. They let it play out. They let guys talk. Then, they broke it up. Guys started talking again. They let it play out some more. Beautiful. This game should matter.”

The brief exchange between Green and Holland led to their teammates getting into each other’s faces shortly after trying to break things up, per Pistons reporter Brandon Dent’s X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

“We play in this league now; it’s almost like you get turned into a robot,” Green said. “And you don’t see any of that stuff. And then, everybody says the ratings is down. Yeah, of course. No s***.

Expand Tweet

While some analysts believe it may be time for the Warriors and Green to go their separate ways in light of their trying season, perhaps Thursday’s win puts them back on track.

Draymond Green admits fault in Warriors losing their ‘soul’

Warriors forward Draymond Green is trying to get his team’s swagger back. They entered Thursday’s game with a .500 record (18-18) as Green tried to uplift his teammates, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“We can try to point to Xs and Os all we want, but the spirit of the team has to be right,” Green said. “When stuff goes wrong, you gotta lift up and rise to the challenge. And right now, I feel like we’re feeling sorry for ourselves and just kind of dropping our heads.”

The Warriors will face the Pacers on Friday.