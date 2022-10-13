Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since his self-imposed hiatus. The Golden State Warriors veteran faced the media after the practice session and naturally, he was asked about his current standing with teammate Jordan Poole following their now-infamous fight.

Green didn’t exactly have much to say about his current relationship with his younger teammate. However, he did note that what’s important right now is what they both bring to the table for the Warriors (h/t Marc J. Spears of ESPN):

“We both know how to play basketball. That is the most important thing for us,” Green said.

Did Draymond Green just hint at the notion that everything’s not perfectly fine between himself and Poole? He could have taken this opportunity to say that they have moved past their issues and that it’s now all water under the bridge for them. For one reason or another, however, Green did not.

“As far as us moving forward, Jordan is a professional and I’m a professional,” Green said. “We have a job to do … we’re going to do just that.”

Then again, you could say that this is also Green just trying to take away the drama from the situation as much as he can. Previous reports suggest that Green and Poole have had meaningful conversations as they look to put their fight behind them, so it’s also very much possible that this is Green’s way of trying to put an end to this matter altogether — at least in the eyes of the media.

What you can say for sure, though, is that this issue isn’t going away anytime soon. Green and Poole’s relationship will be placed under the microscope for the foreseeable future, and whether or not this will have a significant impact on the Warriors remains to be seen.