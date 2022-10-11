Steve Kerr reveals Stephen Curry’s crucial role for Warriors after Draymond Green punch scandal

Now that the dust has somewhat settled in the aftermath of Draymond Green’s now-infamous fight with Jordan Poole, it’s time for the Golden State Warriors to start healing. The team has to move past this ugly incident as soon as possible as they look to start their title defense in a week’s time.

For his part, it appears that Stephen Curry is working hard behind the scenes to help facilitate this moving-on process. According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Steph has been instrumental for the team over the past few days (h/t LetsGoWarriors.com):

“He’s a communicator,” Kerr said. “… Been hard at work these last four or five days trying to make sure things are going okay and people are healing. Steph, he’s our guy.”

You would expect nothing less from Curry, who isn’t only the best player on the squad, but also the team’s talisman. It is times like these where one’s leadership is tested, and it looks like Curry is doing exactly what his team needs him to do at this point in time.

It is worth noting, though, that Draymond is currently away from the squad on a self-imposed hiatus. It doesn’t sound like he’s part of the healing process within the Warriors right now, although he should be integrated into the same once he comes back — whenever that ends up being. After all, Green is still one of the most important players on the squad, and it would be close to impossible to replace what he brings to the table for Golden State.