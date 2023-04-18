Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Sacramento Kings was overshadowed by a nasty incident involving Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis. After Sabonis crashed to the floor, the Kings center grabbed Green’s leg while on the floor. The nasty part, though, came when Green appeared to stomp Sabonis right on his chest. Green was eventually ejected for his actions, while Sabonis was slapped with a technical foul.

The day after this incident, Green has asked for an X-ray to be done on his ankle, per Marc J. Spears. According to the report, the request was made because of Sabonis’ grab of his leg.

“Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to

@andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp.”

There’s certainly an argument to be made that Draymond Green did not intentionally stomp Domantas Sabonis’ chest. When watching the replay, the Kings center clearly grabbed the Warriors forward’s leg while he was down. You could say that Green was just trying to shake Sabonis off, and that he lost his balance.

However, the public opinion on Green isn’t helping his case. The Warriors forward has a long history of reckless (or dirty, depending on your perspective) plays that hurt his opponents. Even if Green was indeed telling the truth, it will be hard to find anyone (other than Warriors fans) who will believe him.

A suspension from the NBA is likely on the way after this incident (both towards Sabonis and Green). The only question is… how long will it be? The Warriors cannot afford to lose one of their starters, not when they’re down 0-2 in the series.