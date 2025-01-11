Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has addressed the altercation between Jusuf Nurkic and Naji Marshall from the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks matchup on December 27. The heated exchange between Nurkic and Marshall led to a fight and ejection of both players. The NBA suspended Nurkic for three games, and Marshall for four games.

“I did not quite understand,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “He just, out of nowhere picked an argument and swung.”

“I hope that brother got the help he needs, because that was RANDOM man.”

Green also mentioned the confusion he had over Nurkic playing the victim, holding his head following the dilemma.

“I am very surprised that the guy who got swung on got suspended for more games,” Green continued.

The Suns appear to have benched Nurkic for the moment, as he didn't play (coach's decision) in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nurkic was suspended three games without pay, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“I don’t have any regret on that,” Nurkic said. “I’d probably do it again if I had to.”

It seems that Nurkic won't have much issue if he is traded by the Suns, but his on-court issues may eventually catch up to him in his career if it continues.

When does Jusuf Nurkic face Draymond Green and the Warriors?

While Green makes a fair point about Nurkic, and his repeated incidents, it's also quite ironic given Green's controversial history on the floor. His fiery temper has led to his own share of suspensions and fines throughout his 13 years in the NBA.

The Warriors match up with the Suns again on January 31, but it's possible that Nurkic could be traded before the trade deadline, especially if the Suns continue with his benching. The Suns are 17-19, and trying to turn their season around to make the playoffs. They are going to have to find a balance within the roster.