Draymond Green had nothing but praises for Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski following Saturday's game versus the Clippers.

Brandin Podziemski is still just a rookie, but he's already getting so much respect from his Golden State Warriors teammates, including forward Draymond Green.

That speaks a lot about how great Podziemski is doing so far in his first year in the pros. Even after Golden State suffered a painful 113-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night, Green made time in the postgame press conference to speak highly of Podziemski.

"He's going up against James Harden like he belongs there." Draymond admires Podziemski's irrational confidence 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rIFkKczSmF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 3, 2023

Green is especially impressed with the poise Podziemski is showing whenever the former Santa Clara Broncos is called upon to the floor Other rookies probably would have backed away from the challenge when facing a star-studded lineup of the Clippers, but that was simply not what Green saw in Podziemski, who finished the contest with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the floor to go with six rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

Podziemski has always been a gamer, though. It is only now that a broader audience is starting to witness his capabilities. During the two years he played in college for the Illinois Fighting Illini and Santa Clara, Podziemski averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from behind the arc.

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson still on the Warriors roster, Podziemski will continue to be behind in the backcourt pecking order of Golden State, but he is on the right track toward a bigger role for the team eventually.

The 9-11 Warriors will next play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.