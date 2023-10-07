The Golden State Warriors, after a topsy-turvy 2022-23 season that ended in a second-round defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, selected Brandin Podziemski with the 19th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Podziemski's basketball IQ and floor-spacing capabilities made him such an enticing prospect for the Warriors to select, as he's sure to complement Stephen Curry and company once he hits his stride.

However, Podziemski's cup of coffee thus far in the NBA hasn't been too promising. The 20-year old's performance during Summer League was unsightly. The Warriors rookie shot a dreadful 26.3 percent from the field and an even more putrid 21.7 percent from deep in five games, looking like he's two years away from being two years away when it comes to his readiness to contribute.

Nevertheless, the Warriors youngster can look no further than Stephen Curry for inspiration. Curry, back in 2009, shot 32.5 percent from the field during Summer League, and yet he became the greatest shooter the league has ever seen.

“I talked to Steph about it, and he kind of shot poorly his first year of summer league, too. It’s just kind of how you bounce back from it. I know I’m a good shooter. I shot 44% from 3 last year over the course of more games than just summer league. I know I’ll be better and I’ll bounce back from it,” Podziemski said, per CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Of course, it's a stretch to think that Brandin Podziemski would become the player Stephen Curry has become. That's too lofty a goal, even for a player as talented as Podziemski. But at the very least, this should help calm the nerves of Warriors fans that may be panicking due to Podziemski's rough performance three months ago in Las Vegas.

Now, Podziemski will have even more opportunity to learn from Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and now Chris Paul — four veterans of the game who know the ins and outs of what constitutes a successful career. And Podziemski's confidence in himself, unwavering in the face of struggles, should only help him be a contributor for the Warriors, perhaps as soon as this year.

“I spent a couple weeks reflecting on my summer-league performances. Obviously not the best in terms of my standards. But I’ve gotten way better since summer league, and I think a lot of people can attest to that,” Podziemski added.