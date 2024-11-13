The Golden State Warriors have had an impressive start to the 2024-25 season, possessing an 8-2 record through 10 games. Draymond Green is playing a vital role in the team's success early on, and he shared his optimism about the new corner he has turned in a social media post.

“Just having fun!” Green wrote on Instagram alongside photos of him, his teammates, and his family in addition to hashtags that read “therapy works” and “C.O.C.”

The veteran forward is averaging 8.5 points, 5.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals amid Golden State's promising start. He is getting back on track after missing part of the 2024-25 season due to suspensions.

Draymond Green does not plan to stop playing hard anytime soon. He is especially looking forward to the Warriors reunion with Klay Thompson when the Dubs face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Green sent Thompson a vicious warning before the matchup after he had an interesting interaction with the former Golden State shooting guard.

“I'm working out; they come in again after me, and I'm talking to Kyrie, and he [Klay Thompson] walks up and says, “Ky, are you talking to the Ops?” and I said there's definitely some seriousness to it because he just said the same thing to me,” Green said. “Therefore, I'm going to run through his chest when we play him now.

“I wasn't going to, but now I'm going to run through his chest. That's where that whole thing came from. Obviously, we all love Klay, but to love Klay is to also know that he's going to come in there and try to murder us.”

Tuesday's Warriors-Mavericks contest should be electric. Thompson played 13 seasons with Golden State and won four NBA championships alongside Green and Stephen Curry. It is tough to see Thompson compete in a different jersey, but things worked out the way they did for a reason.

Even without Thompson, Draymond Green will keep doing all he can to help the Dubs win a fifth championship.