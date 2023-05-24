Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has the memory of a elephant, that much we know of. Who could forget the time when Green named all 34 players who were taken before him in the 2012 NBA Draft? Thus, it’s certainly quite like Green to recall a joke statement from Joel Embiid back in the 2019 NBA playoffs after the Philadelphia 76ers took a 3-1 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Embiid, in his postgame presser four years ago, referenced the Warriors’ inability back in the 2016 NBA Finals to seal the deal against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite having taken a commanding 3-1 series lead. But with the Sixers having problems of their own to finish the job, most recently blowing a 3-2 series lead against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Green has something to say.

Posting an Instagram story on his official account (money23green), the fiery Warriors forward clapped back against the Sixers star’s slander that certainly has not aged well.

“This hasn’t aged [too] well for Jo,” Green wrote as a caption.

Draymond Green reposted this video on IG today after Joel Embiid and the Sixers blew a 3-2 lead vs. the Celtics 😂 pic.twitter.com/1H5uSuQWXw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

Draymond Green definitely seems a little late to the festivities, as more than a week has elapsed since the Sixers allowed Jayson Tatum to not only come alive with a 16-point fourth quarter in Game 6 to extend the series, but also explode for 51 points in the Celtics’ blowout Game 7 win to shut the door on the Sixers’ season.

But still, let this be a lesson; no one can ever talk trash against the Warriors without Green having the final word.