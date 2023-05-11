Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Draymond Green stepped up when it mattered most for the Golden State Warriors. In the process, he made a LeBron James-like history.

In the Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Green exploded for a brilliant 20-point and 10-rebound double-double. He also tallied four assists, two steals and one block to pave the way for the Dubs’ dominant 121-106 victory.

With his double-double, he joined LeBron as the only active players to have more than 60 of such stat lines in the postseason. Green’s output on Wednesday is officially his 61st, per Stat Muse. Overall in his career, James has 135 playoff double-doubles.

Draymond Green certainly chose the best time to play his best game of the playoffs. Many have questioned his tenacity playing against the Lakers and his good friend in LeBron James, and of course they’re all warranted. After all, before Game 5, Dray has only scored a combined 27 points in the series with the Purple and Gold. As the Warriors fell to a 3-1 hole, Green was non-impactful as well.

Sure enough, he shut down all those talks and criticisms with his latest performance. Of course the series is far from over and Golden State has a lot of work to do in their bid to stage a comeback. Nonetheless, it’s definitely a good sign to see Green recapture his old form and play like the player that helped the Dubs win four championships in the past decade.

If Green can replicate his Game 5 success when they meet the Lakers again on Friday, then it’s possible we could see a Game 7.