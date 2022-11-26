Published November 26, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

After an underwhelming 6-9 start to the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors have won four of their last five to reach the .500 mark at 10-10. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have found their footing after slow starts to the season, and Golden State’s defensive intensity has risen to another level recently.

Still, the Warriors’ recent draft picks continue to struggle with consistency and earning consistent minutes on this championship-contending team. Former No.2 pick James Wiseman is currently playing for the Dubs’ G-League affiliate. Also, 2021 lottery picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have yet to become fixtures in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation.

After the Warriors’ win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, Draymond Green spoke to the press and defended Golden State’s young guys:

“One of the things I’ve even spoken about is the tough spot that they’re in. Jonathan Kuminga is a 7th pick, James Wiseman is a 2nd pick, Moses Moody is a 14th pick. Those types of guys are usually on teams that suck, and they can do whatever they need to do to improve. That’s not their situation. They’re expected to contribute at a championship level in year one last year, in year two this year.”

Green, 30, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all with the Warriors. He’s averaging 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists across 18 games this season. Green is currently shooting 35% from three-point range, his best percentage since the 2015-16 campaign, the year Golden State won 73 games and blew a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.