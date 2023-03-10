As far as personal rivalries go, that of Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks are on top of the pile right now. This is after the Green recently came out with a scathing tirade against Brooks on the Golden State Warriors veteran’s podcast wherein Draymond pretty much destroyed the Grizzlies forward with haymaker after haymaker. The two faced off on the court on Thursday night and it was only a matter of time before their paths collided.

Amid an intense battle between these two teams, Brooks decided to get in Draymond’s face after the Grizzlies stud scored over Green. Obviously, the Warriors talisman wasn’t going to back down:

"Oh they're talking. They're discussing the podcast!" Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green go at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/mUQEdSoeCW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

There wasn’t much talking involved, though, as Green just made sure to push Brooks’ face away from his during this intense encounter:

Draymond and Dillon Brooks getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/a3QCKBUzhl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

In the end, the confrontation ended without incident. You have to give credit to both players for keeping their cool at this moment, especially given all that has been said between them.

As of writing, the game is still at its halftime break, so there’s a lot of action ahead for these two sides. After a torrid start that saw them score 48 points in the opening quarter, the Grizzlies entered the half with a 77-59 lead. Both teams are vying for positioning in the West so a win here (or a loss) will go a long way for either the Warriors or the Grizzlies.

We should brace ourselves for an action-packed second half, and Green and Brooks should be at the thick of it.