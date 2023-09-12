Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had to take a five day leave of absence at the beginning of last season when he got into an altercation with former teammate Jordan Poole. Green punched Poole in practice and then knocked him down.

The incident was surprising, and naturally caused many people to lose support for Green after he brought down his own teammate aggressively. Following the altercation, Green worried about getting the chance to redeem himself.

“What gave me doubt is that I didn't know if I would have the opportunity to redeem myself,” said Green, about a month before the 2023 season begins. “Not [because] that thing necessarily happened. It's that, do you have an opportunity to make it right, or is that just it? It doesn't change what happened. It doesn't change that I was at fault. But I'm a human being, and human beings do wrong,” via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“But how do you stand when it goes wrong, when things ain't on your side. When everybody's against you, when the world is saying, ‘Oh man, now all of a sudden you're not worth the money you make.' Or, ‘You're the cancer and you're the problem' four championships later.”

Though Draymond Green has been a driving force for the Warriors defense and four championship wins, he has also been known for letting his emotions get the best of him at crucial times. While Green would re-earn the trust of most of his teammates and coach, it seems his relationship with Poole has failed to recover.