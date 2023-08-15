It's safe to say that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole didn't have the best relationship during their time together on the Golden State Warriors. Poole was ultimately traded following a frustrating 2022-23 season with Golden State after getting punched by Green prior to the start of the campaign. NBA 2K24 poked some fun at the Green-Poole beef in the new trailer for the game.

Poole, who was dealt to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, can be seen calling for an isolation against Green. Perhaps NBA 2K24 is predicting an epic moment that will happen at some point down the road.

Warriors: Draymond Green-Jordan Poole beef

Poole is now preparing for a new chapter in his career with the Wizards. He was recently asked about the Green incident but sidestepped the question.

“We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz (Kyle Kuzma), great duo,” Poole said, via Anthony Slater. “Help a new team, lead an entire group of guys. It's a challenge that we're up for.”

Meanwhile, Green and the Warriors are looking to compete for a championship once again during the 2023-24 season. The acquisition of Chris Paul has been called into question by some since it's unclear exactly how he will fit on the roster. Still, Golden State projects to be a good all-around team and should be a contender.

As for NBA 2K24, the gameplay looks amazing and it should be another impressive installment of the NBA 2K franchise. The game is set to be released in early September.