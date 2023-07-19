The Golden State Warriors decision to trade Jordan Poole was probably for the best, as Draymond Green and Poole's father recently got into a Twitter feud. Although Green has endured his problems with new Warriors guard Chris Paul in the past, his relationship with Poole has seemingly been deteriorating ever since their altercation this past season. After Poole's father recently called Green a b****h on Twitter, Green fired back with a response of his own.

“That's so cute… it's impossible to avoid you in an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don't go over well amongst men,” Green wrote.

Following Draymond Green's response, Jordan Poole posted interesting lyrics on his Instagram story, per TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter. It's possible that Poole was indirectly responding to Green via the post.

Jordan Poole quoting lyrics via IG: “Talk of the topic… “ “Find you a hobby… “ pic.twitter.com/8ZDhXs9Rzc — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Poole quoted the lyrics “Talk of the topic…” and “Find you a hobby…”

There is a chance that Poole's IG story is completely unrelated to Draymond Green's comments. Given the timing of the post, though, it appears that this is a response to Draymond.

Draymond Green and the Warriors

Moving on from Jordan Poole likely wasn't an easy decision. Poole is a talented, young player who features a high-ceiling. Golden State has made it clear that they want Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson to retire with the Warriors though. They chose Green over Poole in the end, re-signing the veteran and trading Poole to the Washington Wizards.