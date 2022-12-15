By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night and as you can imagine, they were frustrated. During the contest, Draymond Green actually got a fan tossed from the game because he reportedly threatened his life. Well, that Bucks supporter, Mike Shane, has now given his side of the story and revealed just why he was talking trash to the Dubs star. It simply came down to standing up for Milwaukee native Jordan Poole, who Draymond punched before the season began during practice.

Via Audacy.com:

“I’m coming from being from Milwaukee and being a basketball fan perspective,” Shane said. “Let alone, (Poole) being from Milwaukee, you don’t do that to your teammate, somebody you’re supposed to have that connection with and love. I was speaking up for Milwaukee. We felt like we saw lil brother getting bullied and we couldn’t do nothing about it. We ain’t forgot about it. We giving you a pass.”

Shane also stated he never made any threats to Draymond Green, either:

“Man, no not at all,” Shane said. “He was underneath the free throw line, and I told my friend, ‘Man, I’m gonna say something.’ So he underneath the free throw line and I got his attention, and I said, ‘Draymond, we giving you a pass.’ He said, ‘What pass?’ … Evidently he was waiting for that to happen. He blew it out of proportion. I don’t know how he could take that as a threat.”

If there is one man who knows all about trash-talking, it’s Green. He’s the king of it. That’s why Shane was actually surprised that Draymond couldn’t handle it and ultimately approached the referees to get him ejected. Shane also claimed he used no profanity and was just trying to get under the veteran’s skin. It clearly worked.

As for Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, they’ve moved past that incident. But, the Warriors are struggling immensely to find success and just lost Steph Curry for a few weeks to a shoulder injury. Rough times in the Bay Area.