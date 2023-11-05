We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Warriors-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Warriors-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139. Ultimately, the teams battled back and forth. It was 136-133 Thunder with little time left in the game. Then, a layup by Stephen Curry cut the deficit to one. Jalen Williams lost the ball, leading to Klay Thompson drawing a foul. Next, Thompson made both free throws. Chet Holmgren drew a foul and made both free throws to regain the lead for the Thunder. Coincidentally, an alley-oop from Draymond Green to Gary Payton II gave the Warriors the lead back. Luguentz Dort drew a foul and made a free throw. Finally, Curry finished the game with a layup for the win.

Curry finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Also, Thompson had 18 points. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points. Likewise, Dario Saric and Jonathan Kuminga tallied 20 and 19 points off the bench, respectively.

The Cavaliers lost 121-116 to the Indiana Pacers in their last battle. Amazingly, Indiana led 7-53 at halftime. But the Cavs marched back and led with 5:28 left. However, a 3-pointed by Buddy Hield helped the Pacers regain the lead and eventually pull away. Donovan Mitchell finished with 38 points and nine assists. Meanwhile, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each finished with 14 points. The Cavaliers shot 52.4 percent from the field but only 28.6 percent from the triples. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 40-35.

The Warriors lead the all-time regular season series 68-52. Additionally, the Warriors have won 12 in a row in this series.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Cavaliers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have the most veteran all-stars in the league. Ultimately, it starts with Curry, who is averaging 30.8 points per game with a 55.1 percent shooting percentage, including 46.5 percent from beyond the arc. Curry is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Thompson has remained productive, with 16.8 points per game on a 47.8 percent shooting percentage, including 42.9 percent from the triples.

Kuminga has been a steady contributor, averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. Likewise, Wiggins has averaged 12.3 points per game. Draymond Green has remained a steady prescience in the locker room, averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and six assists per game. Also, Chris Paul has adapted well to his new team, averaging eight points, 4.2 rebounds, and nine assists per game. The Warriors hope to utilize all these supporting players to take the pressure off Curry and Thompson. Ultimately, it will give them a better chance of overcoming the Cavs on the road.

The Warriors will cover the spread if Curry and Thompson continue producing at an elite level. Then, they need their supporting players to hit their shots to help the Warriors sustain strong spurts.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have endured some injuries early this season. Therefore, it has made it difficult for them to establish any cohesion early in the season. But they still have some excellent players. Moreover, they have the talent to beat other great teams.

Mitchell has averaged 32.8 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 53.2 percent from the field, including 39.1 percent from the triples. Mitchell also has 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Likewise, Caris Levert has scored 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. The Cavs have endured injuries from Darius Garland (who has missed a few games) and Jarrett Allen (who finally made his season debut this past Friday.) Therefore, the Cavaliers do not have a fully healthy team yet this season. It has made things slightly difficult for them. Moreover, it means that Mitchell must do even more to help lead the Cavaliers to victory. But he needs help. Thus, Levert and Allen must come through today.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can have an explosive game. Then, Allen and Levert must have a productive game. Garland must show he can contribute, as well.

Final Warriors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Garland and Allen are major contributors to this Cleveland offense. Therefore, expect them to play a heavy role while helping the Cavaliers end the 12-game losing streak against the Warriors. Mitchell will lead the charge, along with those two, to help the Cavs overcome a tough Golden State team in front of the Ohio faithful on Sunday.

Final Warriors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-110)