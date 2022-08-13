Draymond Green has faced and stopped a lot of NBA superstars on his way to four championships with the Golden State Warriors. However, he admitted there is one non-superstar player he just couldn’t stop: Taj Gibson.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Green detailed how he has matched up with Gibson over the years, including the time when they faced off in college. According to the Warriors forward, Gibson just had his number and he couldn’t do anything about it.

“Non-superstar I had trouble guarding my whole career was Taj Gibson,” Green shared, per Sports Illustrated. “This dude got my number, I can’t quite stop him… so that guy for me, non-superstar was Taj Gibson for sure.”

Taj Gibson may not be a superstar, but he has certainly been a star in his role in the various teams he played throughout his career. Considering his motor, physicality, and mentality to fight for the ball and the basket in every possession make him a tough match-up for anyone, so it’s no surprise why Draymond Green is always having a hard time with him.

Green is still at the peak of his career after winning his fourth ring with the Warriors, while Gibson is on the tail end of a rather impressive NBA career. Despite that, it will certainly be nice to see the two match up against each other once again. Gibson signed with the Washington Wizards this offseason, so there will only be a few opportunities for them to play though