Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green launched into an impassioned tirade on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, taking aim at public speculation surrounding NBA players amid the league’s ongoing gambling scandal. Green criticized widespread assumptions linking players to betting misconduct and rejected the narrative that poor performances equate to point shaving or match fixing.

“I think it’s complete bulls—t that the whole world wants to act like all NBA players are just gambling on games,” Green said. “I wouldn’t be losing my f—-ing mind on the court. Going crazy about a call.”

Green’s comments follow weeks of headlines involving federal investigations into illegal betting activity, including arrests of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter. Porter was banned for life by the NBA earlier this year. Rozier and other figures, such as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former assistant Damon Jones, are now facing scrutiny for potential violations.

“So I think it’s complete and utter bulls—t how everybody just wants to act like, you see all these clips coming up. ‘Look at this guy now he missed shots, he’s point shaving,’” Green continued. “Like, man we put so much into this f—-ing game. To try to be great at this game, and just because guys do have bad days.”

Draymond Green fires back as gambling chatter intensifies across the NBA

Green also criticized fans and online commentators, saying they often rush to judgment without context.

“I’ll come to your f—ing job and watch you,” he said. “Not only do you have bad days, there’s a possibility you may suck at what you do.”

Although only a small number of NBA players have been formally accused, online speculation has grown as viral clips and betting-related content circulate. Green’s comments reflect frustration among many veterans who feel the reputation of the league is being undermined by narratives lacking context or evidence.

Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley was also reportedly investigated for gambling on NBA games during his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023–24 season. Although no disciplinary action was taken, the case contributed to the league’s growing concern about potential betting violations. In response, the NBA has continued to expand its compliance education efforts and reinforce protocols to protect the integrity of the sport.

Congress requests briefing from Adam Silver as NBA gambling scandal escalates

In a separate development, members of the U.S. Congress have formally requested a briefing from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver by October 31. Lawmakers are seeking clarity on how the league is addressing gambling integrity and whether current safeguards are sufficient in the wake of multiple investigations. The request underscores how far the situation has escalated beyond the court.

Meanwhile, Green and the Warriors (3–1) are preparing to host the Los Angeles Clippers (2–1) on Tuesday at Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock. Golden State is coming off a 131–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, led by Jonathan Kuminga’s 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists on 9-for-14 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Green added seven points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and a steal while shooting 2-for-6 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc, posting a team-best plus/minus of +18. The Warriors will begin a two-game road trip Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (2–1) at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

As the NBA navigates the fallout of this growing controversy, Green’s remarks highlight the internal tension between public perception, media narratives, and the league’s efforts to protect the image of its players amid heightened gambling exposure.