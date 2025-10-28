When he's not addressing the NBA gambling scandal, the outspoken forward of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, is on another crusade.

Prematurely no less, Green is speaking into existence his teammate Steph Curry winning the NBA MVP, per The Draymond Green Show.

“For the MVP award … I don't know that we've ever seen it done before, but if we have, excuse me, and I apologize, but I don't think we've ever seen a 38-year-old win the MVP award,” Green said. “And I think Steph Curry is going to make a run for it. My MVP! We're going to have a great year and he gonna keep doing what he doing. Steph Curry about to take home his third MVP this season.”

On Monday, the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 131-118 to start the season 3-1. Curry came out victorious against the Spencer Brothers as he scored 16 points with four rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Green finished with 7 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds.

Undoubtedly, there will be significant focus on the Warriors given their aging roster. A label that Curry himself is wearing with pride at the age of 37. Meanwhile, Green is 35 years old.

So far, Curry is averaging 29.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Green is averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

There's no way to count out Steph Curry

At the rate he's going, Steph Curry could very well win an MVP and play a few more years. In contrast to LeBron James, whose game relies on physicality, Curry benefits from being a player assigned a specific task: shooting the ball.

Therefore, there is not the risk of all the wear and tear that comes from being a LeBron like player, even though LeBron has kept himself in peak shape.

Speaking of which, Curry has put in the work during the offseason. Curry is known for his exausting workouts and didn't relent this summer as he ran in the mountains and got shots up.

For all the talk about LeBron's future, Curry is defying the adage of age as well.