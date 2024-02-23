The Golden State Warriors topped the Los Angeles Lakers 128-110 on Thursday night behind 32 points from Stephen Curry.
It may look like Klay Thompson had a quiet night off the Warriors' bench, with only three points, but he reportedly got with rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis before the game and helped him have a big night, according to Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News:
“TJD says Klay came to him before the game and told him to find him on pindowns. “I’m either going to get an open shot or get you an open dunk.” Trayce finished with 17 and 5 in 14 minutes. Many of those buckets were dishes from Klay.”
After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about their connection on wide pin-downs and ball-screens.
“I think because Trayce is such a good finisher and when Klay comes off pin-downs, people are scared. They’re gonna put two on the ball. He just knows after Trayce sets a screen, if he slips and gets to the rim, he knows Trayce is gonna finish. They’ve just had a great connection all year on that action.”
After a tough adjustment period, Thompson has been more accepting of his recent move to the Warriors' bench. Said Thompson last week, “More importantly I realized I’m gonna play a lot of minutes. So, you have to let the ego go when you think about coming off the bench. I thought of Manu Ginobili, that guy has four rings and a gold medal and he came off the bench his whole career.”
The Warriors moved to 28-26 with their win over the Lakers.