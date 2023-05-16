The Golden State Warriors had their title defense shut down by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Rumors are flying about the future of the team now that Golden State’s season has ended.

The latest admission comes from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who said a preseason incident led to some lost trust in the Golden State locker room.

“There was some trust lost,” Kerr said. “We have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.”

The incident of course was Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face during an early October practice. The Warriors did not suspend Green, instead electing to fine him for his actions.

Green started 72 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Poole on the other hand appeared in every game for the Warriors from the regular season through the playoffs, scoring over 20 points per game in the regular season.

The Warriors were the defending NBA champion entering the season and a new rush of negativity wavered over them for the first time during their dynasty. In the midst of some turmoil, the Warriors were still able to make it to the postseason.

As the seven seed, Golden State defeated the Sacramento Kings in the first round before meeting their fate with the Lakers in round two. The end of the season is leading to plenty of rumors about the futures of several key members of the Warriors franchise.