Karl-Anthony Towns made a rather bold comment recently about the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2022-23 season. After making a blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert, KAT said that the ‘Wolves are in a “championship-or-bust” season. Apparently, that ruffled the feathers of one member of the Golden State Warriors, the current champs.

After Karl-Anthony Towns’ comment went viral, Draymond Green decided to comment on the take in his own way. The Warriors star savagely commented a bunch of laughing emojis on an Instagram post about the Timberwolves star. That’s hilarious if you’re a Dubs fan, but absolutely infuriating if you’re a Wolves fan. (original IG post from ClutchPoints)

The Timberwolves certainly have a rather intriguing roster for the 2022 – 23 season. Their current core of Towns, Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell have the talent to eke out regular season success. However, to say that this team is one the same level as the Warriors (who are the reigning champions) is a bit too much.

Green could be a little bit biased in his judgement, however. The Warriors veteran is one of the most competitive players in the league today. You won’t catch Green calling any other team other than the Dubs Finals contenders.

Still, it would be interesting to see this new-look Timberwolves team go up against the current champions Warriors. Can Towns and his team back up their talk and take the fight to the defending champs? Or will they crumble under the pressure like many before them?