Draymond Green points out one area where the Golden State Warriors need improvement

As far as unexpected losses go, the Golden State Warriors' Monday night game could be in the running for having the most unforeseen outcome this season. With a returning Draymond Green playing next to Stephen Curry, the Warriors had the advantage over a severely undermanned Memphis Grizzlies team.

However, the Grizzlies prevailed. After the game, Green let his thoughts be known, stating how the Warriors will continue to remain where they are unless they improve their defense.

“If we've got guys that will take pride in themselves and play defense, then it is solvable,” Green said, as per Warriors on NBCS. “If guys won't take pride in defense it's not. It's very simple…you've got to take pride in your one-on-one matchup.”

Dray knows the Warriors aren't going anywhere this season unless they improve their individual defense 💯 pic.twitter.com/zGFcPMl5Mk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2024

The Warriors fall to a short-handed Grizzlies team

The Grizzlies entered the matchup with most of their key players sidelined. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Derrick Rose are all out due to injuries.

Unfortunately, the Warriors still lost, despite having the advantage on paper. The Grizzlies were led by Vince Williams Jr., who finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. GG Jackson added 23 points and six rebounds for Memphis.

“I think every guy they (Grizzlies) had down there beat their season average,” Green added. “And so, it starts with one-on-one defense…and if you take pride in one-on-one defense then the team defense will automatically get better.”

Stephen Curry finished with 26 points and eight assists for the Warriors while Jonathan Kuminga added a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Green had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Draymond Green and Co. look to bounce back and improve their defense against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.