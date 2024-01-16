Golden State's coach gave his team a reality check.

Despite getting Draymond Green back in the lineup after his lengthy suspension, the Golden State Warriors continued to struggle, falling 116-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors led throughout much of what was a close game throughout, but the Grizzlies went on a 10-1 fourth quarter run to seal the win.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr got real on where his team is at:

"We got careless … We have to understand where we are as a team. What our record is." — Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/9VjlknxLpz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2024

Said Kerr on the Warriors' play, “Careless. You know they put a lot of pressure on Steph [Curry] and he had a couple turnovers in the backcourt. It just felt like, again, they were putting pressure on us from the start. Instead of, you know, being solid – taking care of the ball and executing – we got careless. We had a three-on-two in transition in the second quarter that turned into a three the other way. We have to understand where we are, as a team what our record is, where we are in the Western Conference. What that means it we have to be sharp. We have to play a smart, clean game. We can't turn it over, we can't reach, we can't foul. We did all those things.”

Green's return to the Warriors has the team hoping to salvage the early part of the season and start to lock into steadying the ship for a playoffs push. However, Green is rational about the narrative that he's the savior of the Warriors.

“Nothing ever just flips,” Green said in a quote obtained by ESPN's Kendra Andrews. “I don't look at myself as some savior, like this is going to save our defense or anything like that. I think I can help with communication.And like with everything else, it's contagious.”

Although Green doesn't view himself as the savior of the Warriors, his leadership and defensive knowledge can prove to be beneficial to his squad.