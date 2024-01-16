Draymond Green is officially back!

There were a lot of twists and turns before Draymond Green finally got his suspension lifted by Adam Silver. The Golden State Warriors star has a lot of ground to make up, especially with the Stephen Curry-led squad. A lot of talk has been going around that Steve Kerr should hit a full rebuild and disband the trio with Klay Thompson. But, the big man's return could turn things around and spell a big difference. His first shot even evoked a lot of emotion.

Draymond Green hit a three-pointer to signal his return to the Warriors system. He did not just stop there with the amount of playing time given to him. So far, he has racked up seven points while dropping four dimes to help in Steve Kerr's offense. Six boards were also grabbed straight from the air because of his elite rebounding prowess.

Draymond Green knocks down the three for his first bucket back from suspension 🎯pic.twitter.com/HLoMfSo6ou — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

The Warriors are trying to get back up to the standings. But, the first thing they need to do is break even with their record. A short-handed Memphis Grizzlies squad stands in their way because of a Vince Williams Jr. scoring outburst. Although, there is still a lot of time left in the game for them to rally back into it.

Stephen Curry is leading the squad on all fronts of their offense. On 29 minutes of playing time, he has racked up 23 points and also assisted on eight baskets. His four rebounds have also been huge in keeping the game close entering the clutch. Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and Dario Saric have also combined for 45 points to keep them afloat in this matchup.

Draymond Green's return to the Warriors

The road to this reinstatement was lengthy and had a lot of narratives involved. It saw the Warriors star learn two lessons when he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock and swung on Jusuf Nurkic. Adam Silver had to reprimand him but Green was willing to go to other lengths. He showed willingness to retire amid the suspension but was disallowed by the NBA Commissioner. Kerr had demanded him to keep his attitude straight if he wanted to stay with the Warriors. As of the moment, there have been no signs of damage that he has caused yet.