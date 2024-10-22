The Golden State Warriors know they are running out of time to win another championship, with franchise cornerstones like Draymond Green publicly contemplating retirement and Stephen Curry entering a season in which he will turn 37. It was just two years ago that the Warriors hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy for the fourth time in the current era but the team has undergone a steady downhill trajectory since then, making their prospects of competing this year dubious at best.

The biggest story of the offseason for the Warriors wasn't an addition but rather a subtraction, as future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson bolted for the Dallas Mavericks this summer. Now, Green is one hundred percent real on how he thinks that decision will affect Thompson's legacy, per the Draymond Green Show.

“My hope for Klay is that I hope and pray that he goes to Dallas and plays great. The reason I hope he goes to Dallas and plays great is because that will allow him to appreciate what he’s done here, “said Green. “Right now if I’m totally honest with you, I think it’s like a stain on it. Like I feel it’s a stain on it for him. Klay hasn’t said it’s a stain on it by the way, it’s just kind of a little how I feel in my gut. So many times in the NBA, people don’t have a place to call home.”

Still, Green was sure to clarify that nothing can take away from what Thompson accomplished in a Warriors uniform.

“Regardless of how he feels he’s getting a statue here, his jersey is going up , he’s a legend,” said Green. “This is home forever, you know like all of that but you just want to feel how he’s supposed to feel leaving from a place that you built.”

How much will the Warriors miss Klay Thompson?

While Klay Thompson remained an elite three point shooter last season, his shot selection became more and more erratic at times, which may have hindered the development of younger players like Moses Moodey and Jonathan Kuminga.

Furthermore, Thompson's defense–which used to be among the NBA's elite–is now decidedly a negative on the back end of two devastating knee injuries. All things considered, it may not have been the worst thing in the world for the Warriors to watch him go this summer.

Still, it's unclear whether the pieces the Warriors still have in the locker room will be enough to help them compete in a chaotic Western Conference arms race.