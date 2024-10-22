The Golden State Warriors may have reached the end of their championship dynasty, but don't tell that to majority owner Joe Lacob. He spoke to The Athletic about his impatience to win once again.



“We are all of the same level of impatience,” Lacob said. “We all want to win the championship. That’s all I f**ing care about is winning the championship. I am incredibly and we are incredibly hungry. And I’m not just saying that. We’re not scared of the pressure our fans might put on us. No. Accept it. Adopt it. Because that’s who we are. That’s what we want to be.”



The Warriors know all about championship pedigree. They secured three titles within five years, as well as securing one more ring in 2022. The latter team had Stephen Curry doing everything. Not to mention, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole were all key contributors to that NBA Finals run.



After Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards, and Klay Thompson traded to the Dallas Mavericks, that core roster is drastically different. However, they went out and signed some quality players. Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson round the depth of Golden State.



“I don’t think there’s a deeper roster in the entire NBA right now of quality players, I don’t,” Lacob said. “I’m extremely happy with the roster right now,” he added. “Am I saying that I think we’re a championship-caliber roster? I don’t know yet. We may be better than people think, though.”

Can the Warriors win another championship amidst Joe Lacob's comments?

Besides Kevon Looney and rookie Quinten Post, there's not a player that is 6'9 or above. Regardless, it fits into their consistent model of shooting threes and getting out in transition. Since Curry put on the Warriors jersey, he's been masterful in transition. The three-ball has always been lethal, but pairing Hield next to him could fill the offensive void Thompson left behind. After all, Hield is second to only Curry in most threes made since the 2016-17 season.

While they didn't land a big-time free agent, Lacob has confidence within his team.

“We’re sitting about as good as we could, subject to the point that we didn’t catch the big fish that we were going after,” Lacob said. “But that doesn’t mean we won’t. It just means we didn’t yet.”



To Lacob's point, the Western Conference continues to grow in competition. For instance, Golden State finished 46-36 and still didn't make the play-in tournament. Something interesting though is the last time Golden State went 6-0 in the preseason, they won the NBA championship (2022). Despite the promising preseason play, the clock is ticking for the Warriors to try and hoist another NBA title.