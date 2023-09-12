The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and proceeded to earn an NBA Finals victory as well. Both teams have high aspirations for the 2023-24 season. The Nuggets are set to run it back and the Lakers made a plethora of key offseason moves to improve their roster. Draymond Green doesn't want anyone to forget about the Golden State Warriors though. Green recently revealed why he's confident heading into the season.

“We have to bring this group back together as one,” Green said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “… You couldn't break our team. You may break one guy, you may break two, but you can't break this team. And that's what made us unbeatable.”

Draymond Green also challenged Western Conference teams after the Lakers defeated the Warriors in the playoffs this past year.

“[The Lakers have] done it once, and that's great. Now someone has to do it again and again. And I don't foresee that happening.”

The Nuggets and Lakers, in addition to other Western Conference contenders, will surely take notice of Green's comments. Golden State is always a threat and they won't sneak up on anybody, but they aren't heavily favored to reach the finals like they used to be just about every season.

This Golden State team is interesting. They feature veterans such as Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and now Chris Paul. The Warriors still have enough depth to compete, but reaching the NBA Finals will prove to be an immense challenge. That said, Green and Golden State have never backed down.