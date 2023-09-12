When the Golden State Warriors fell in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers just a handful of months ago, this marked the first time Golden State lost in the playoffs to a Western Conference team since 2014. Just let that sink in because for close to a decade, this core consisting of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were virtually invincible come time for the postseason.

To win one championship is hard enough, but the Warriors have won four of the last nine titles dating back to this group's first title run in 2015. Despite all the hardships they have faced with injuries and constant roster changes, this organization has remained at the top of the NBA food chain.

Their journey is not over just yet, though, as the Warriors once again view themselves as one of the better teams in the league. Curry is still a prominent MVP candidate, Thompson is still a key secondary scorer on the perimeter and Green is still one of the better two-way players in the league when looking at overall impact.

There have been a lot of comparisons made between the Warriors' dynasty and that of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Curry is his team's Jordan and perhaps head coach Steve Kerr has a lot to do with these similarities, as he was an essential part of the Bulls' success during his playing career.

The parallels between both organizations is eerily similar, but the Bulls' dynasty still owns two more titles than the Warriors currently have. Draymond knows this and wants to keep his team in a position to win more titles, which is why he still envisions more championships in Golden State's future.

“I don't like to necessarily put a number on things,” Green told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “But I don't see why we can't get two more championships. Why not?”

The will to push for more championships is what has motivated the Warriors through the years, even when hardship presents itself. This group has not quit on their aspirations and while many though their reign was over after missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, this team fought back and ended up winning it all against the Boston Celtics in 2022.

The 2023-24 season is going to be an uphill battle for the Warriors. Chris Paul's arrival presents change to their rotations and this core is not getting any younger. For Green, the challenge that presents itself is just another opportunity to prove his doubters wrong.

No team in the league owns more championship experience than the Warriors do right now, and even though they lost to the Lakers in the playoffs last year, this now puts them in an advantageous spot. For once, Golden State can be the hunters instead of the hunted, taking pressure off of them and allowing the team to focus on their main championship aspirations once more.

Time is running out for Curry, Thompson and Green, but they know there is still plenty of opportunity to add onto their lore. Draymond believes that winning two more championships is not outside their realm of possibilities and as long as the Warriors are healthy, they will have a chance to turn this dream into their reality.