Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr came to Draymond Green’s defense for his first technical foul of the 2024-25 regular season in the Warriors’ 139-104 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. He commended the four-time champion for his tenacity and aggressive approach to the game, and now Green is telling his side of the story on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“That tech was some b******* bro, that’s crazy. Also, ESPN irks me because you know they want to build up this narrative, which is great, right? On their video cut up, they cut it up of me talking back and forth with Tyler Ford, and they cut it up like I got the tech with Tyler Ford. I didn’t even get a tech by Tyler Ford,” Green said. “I was bantering back and forth with Tyler Ford and Tyler Ford banters.”

“Tyler Ford will banter back and forth with me. You know the referees that you can banter back and forth with, and Tyler will banter back and forth with me all night. I got nothing but respect for Tyler.”

However, things escalated when Green had an exchange with a separate official, Tre Maddox.

“Tre Maddox comes and stands right next to me at the free throw line. He comes and stands next to me, and he’s like, “Draymond, what’s up? Tell me, what’s wrong?” And I’m like, ‘Tre, that’s not a foul, man.’ I got the same right to the ball as he’s got to the ball.”

Maddox pointed out that he dove for the ball before Draymond pushed back again, earning him the tech.

“I’m just like, that’s not a foul, that’s crazy, that’s f****** b*******. I’m walking across the lane, not even looking at him, just walking to my spot, and he gives me a tech. I’m like, how are you going to give me a tech, and you come over there talking to me, asking me to talk to you?”

Steve Kerr drops take on Draymond Green’s technical foul

After picking up his first technical foul of the season, Draymond Green tallied eight points, six rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in the Warriors season-opening victory against the Blazers. After the win, head coach Steve Kerr had an interesting take when asked how he could help steer Green from picking up fewer technical fouls.

“You can’t ask Draymond to play with this amazing passion… and then tell him, ‘No, no. You have to tone down.’ It’s all part of the package… There’s gonna be a lot of technicals,” Kerr said after the win.

Expand Tweet

Green is up to 182 technical fouls throughout his 14-year career.