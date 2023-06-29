Golden State Warriors free agent Draymond Green made a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and Green explained to Paul George how he is keeping Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the loop on everything regarding free agency.

“You know I'm going through free agency right now, you know you hear this and you hear that,” Draymond Green said on Podcast P. “Just updating them on my thoughts, like every step of the way I update them… and so a, if I leave, that it's just like ‘wham!' like, hey fellas, just fyi I'm gone. Or it come across your phone and I don't get the chance to tell you. I'm like in touch with them a couple times a week right now just kinda letting them know my mindset, what I'm thinking.”

"[Steph Curry & Klay Thompson are] my brothers… I'm in touch with them a couple times a week right now just kinda letting them know my mindset, what I'm thinking… just to keep them in the loop." Draymond Green on his free agency (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/P6nF7vJt8U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Green said that the relationship with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson remains special, because he can keep them updated on everything he is thinking.

“What makes is special is like, these my brothers,” Green said on Podcast P. “These are guys who like I go to war with. These are guys that when we're done playing, I'll still see, I'll still keep in contact with. ”

Green is scheduled to become a free agent on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. He opted out of his contract with the Warriors, but many believe that he will ultimately return. There has been speculation that Damian Lillard would like to see him join the Portland Trail Blazers, but it is unknown if that is in play.