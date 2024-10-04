The Golden State Warriors went through a major change during the 2024 offseason. The Warriors completed a sign-and-trade that sent former franchise shooting guard Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. Nevertheless, Golden State retains the services of Stephen Curry's other longtime teammate: Draymond Green. Green made an intriguing NFL comparison that includes San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

When asked who his NFL counterpart would be, Green gave this response:

“My NFL comparison? That is a good one… I'm going to go Fred Warner,” Green told Sloane Knows on the “Sloane Knows” podcast.

Green further explained his answer when Knows said she was not familiar with Warner.

“Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL,” Green said. “He plays for the San Francisco 49ers, and he is a dog. I think Fred Warner,” Green added.

Warner played an integral role in the 49ers' defense during the 2023 NFL season. The 27-year-old amassed 132 total tackles, three forced fumbles, one sack, and a career-high four interceptions. He helped San Francisco go 12-5 and finish as the top team in the NFC. The 49ers advanced to Super Bowl 58 and faced the Kansas City Chiefs but lost in 25-22.

San Francisco hopes to get back to the championship game again but has started the 2024 season 2-2 amid a sea of injuries.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' Bay Area counterpart Warriors hope to make a deep run as well, and Draymond Green will be right in the middle of it.

Green endured suspensions during the 2023-24 season that prevented him from fully contributing to the Warriors. However, he is back and ready to help his team regain competitiveness. The former Defensive Player of the Year comes off a season where averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

It will be interesting to how Green the returning Warriors squad fare after their eventful offseason.