Draymond Green is the self-proclaimed champion of the “New Media,” which refers to athletes who take control of their narratives through both social media and podcasting. However, the Golden State Warriors forward only thinks certain players are qualified for the exclusive club.

Green said younger athletes aren't established enough yet to be interesting podcast hosts, via Jeff Teague's “Club 520 Podcast.”

“For some of these guys, they be in year three, still trying to figure it out, with a podcast,” Green said. “I love that you’re doing it, I love that you found something that you want to do, but you in year three and ain’t done s***. Nobody really want to hear from you.”

Green thinks that players should walk before they run. Lasting as a professional hooper is already hard enough, and it becomes nearly impossible when simultaneously trying to rise in the podcast space.

“When I see guys doing it now, I have two thoughts,” Green explained. “A, I like that you’re doing that, I think that’s super dope that you’re doing that. But B, make sure that you’re in the space to do it first. I see some guys starting now, and if you start now because you’re trying to make that your main job, great. Go for it. But you’re not in a space right now to do that and try to make it in basketball because you ain’t made it in that yet.”

Is Green right, or should he give the young guys a chance?

Draymond Green may have never been a podcaster if he didn't win rings with the Warriors

“I be excited as hell to see everybody doing their thing. I think it’s dope,” Green said. “But at the same time, I get a little worried that people be trying to do too much too soon.”