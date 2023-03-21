A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has been pretty banged up of late. At the moment, he is still dealing with a sore right wrist, which has now seen him added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s Western Conference showdown against the Dallas Mavericks.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Mavs

The good news for Warriors fans is that Green should be good to go for Wednesday’s matchup despite being listed on the injury report. The Warriors veteran is currently tagged as probable to play with a wrist injury, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be good to go against a Dallas side, who for their part, could be extremely shorthanded on Wednesday.

Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are currently listed as questionable with respective injuries. Luka has been absent for five straight games due to a left thigh strain, while Irving has been playing through a sore right foot of late. Kyrie was actually seen in a walking boot on his injured foot as he exited the arena on Monday night after their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

As for the Warriors, apart from Draymond, Kevon Looney is also on the injury report. Looney is also probable to play, though, so he should be available as well. However, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Gary Payton II all remain sidelined for the Dubs.

The Warriors are currently sixth in the West but are just half a game ahead of the Mavs. It goes without saying that Wednesday’s clash will have major implications in the race for positioning in the conference.