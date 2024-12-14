The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Cup by the Houston Rockets this week, and the game ended on a controversial foul call. The Warriors were called for a foul during a scramble for a loose ball and the Rockets were awarded free-throws that ultimately decided the game. It’s been a couple of days since the Warriors’ loss, and during a recent episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis,’ Green gave his take on the late game foul call.

“Obviously I disagree with the call. When I look at the whole thing shake out, from the vantage point I had, I see GP dive for the ball. I see Fred VanVleet dive on GP’s back. So I’m looking at like, ‘oh okay,’” Green said. “Then to see that call after what just happened with GP. . .and to also see two other referees come in like, jump ball. . .I’m a little upset for the game to end on two free-throws like that.”

“But you got to make the plays down the stretch. And give the Houston Rockets credit, they made the plays down the stretch and we didn’t,” Green continued.

Ultimately, the NBA determined the call was correct via the last two minute report for the Warriors loss to the Rockets.

Green finished the game with eight points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. He was also part of a late fourth quarter call that was a bit controversial when he wrapped up Alperen Sengun on a drive to the basket that was reviewed for a possible flagrant foul. The call stood as a just a common foul.

The Warriors had a seven point lead with a little over three minutes to go in the game, but the Rockets surged back and advanced to the NBA Cup Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.