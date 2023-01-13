Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green admitted that his relationship with Jordan Poole has changed ever since the punching incident prior to the 2022-23 season. However, he emphasized that they are moving forward from it and are continuing to work as teammates.

When asked if he and Poole have been able to be in the space where they can put what happened behind them, Green shared that he believes so. He added that when it comes to their work, nothing has changed. They still have their locker rooms next to each other, and they ride the same bus despite the incident. But of course the other stuff were not the same as they used to be, and Green pointed out that he didn’t expect it to be anyway.

“Did it change our relationship? Of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress. I’ll always be willing to continue to do that work because I was wrong,” Green told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

“Did it change our relationship? Of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress.” Draymond Green on Jordan Poole (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/Rnz2VGq5ng — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2023

True enough, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have not shown any signs of discord between them. While the Dubs have been up and down as a team this 2022-23, the relationship between Green and Poole have never been a distraction for them ever since the campaign started.

That is definitely a good sign for the Warriors. Nonetheless, as Dray said, that doesn’t mean they are friends again like they used to be. As what has been said in the past, Green has a ton of work to do to earn back the trust of Poole and his teammates. The veteran forward is still working on it, slowly but surely.