Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have had a rough season with the Golden State Warriors so far, especially after facing multiple controversies, shooting slumps and a recent 52-point thrashing from the Boston Celtics.
November of 2023 was extra memorable for Green as it was highlighted by that chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves center, Rudy Gobert, leading to a five-game suspension.
Although he was suspended from professional play, Green made sure he was in game shape by going to the gym.
In his recent appearance in the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero” podcast, Green shared an interesting story about one of his gym trips.
“The Bay Bridge was shut down. There was a protest on the Bay Bridge,” said Green. They then attempted to have a police escort but could not get across.
“Klay came on his boat across the water to pick me up in Jack London Square in Oakland,” Green recalled as the hosts started laughing in the background.
Thompson is usually the one that receives an assist from Green but this time, it’s the other way around.
For a decade, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been pivotal pieces of the Golden State Warriors along with Stephen Curry, boasting nine NBA All-Star selections between them and playing huge roles in the team's championship success.
The story didn't offer much beyond that, although Green hinted at having video footage of the incident. The main takeaway was Green's first time joining Thompson on his boat, despite Thompson's long standing affinity for boating.