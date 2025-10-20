Micah Parsons is the gift that keeps on giving for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay paid a lot when they traded for Parsons, and he has been worth every penny. The superstar edge rusher had one of his best career games in a 27-23 victory over the Cardinals in Week 7.

Parsons logged his first three-sack game of his NFL career in Arizona, per ESPN's Demovsky. He explained that he took his game to another level during the fourth quarter of a close game.

“When it’s time to win a game, something switches,” Parsons said after the game, per Demovsky.

Parsons never pulled off three sacks in the same game with the Cowboys. He did have two-and-a-half sacks on three separate occasions, but never three.

The superstar edge rusher made life tough for Cardinals backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Parsons logged four tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on top of his three sacks. He absolutely took the game over in the second half.

Parsons noted that he was surprised by how many one-on-one opportunities he received against Arizona. But he certainly did not mind.

“When we get those looks, we've got to take advantage of them,” Parsons concluded.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains game-changing decision vs. Cardinals

Article Continues Below

Parsons and the Green Bay defense put the team in position to win the game. Jordan Love and the offense delivered with a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained what happened during a crucial sequence on that drive.

“When our quarterback’s coming off and I can see the disdain on his face, I looked up at the clock, saw how much time was left,” LaFleur said, according to Sports Illustrated.. “It wasn’t by any means a chip shot, although Lucas has come in and done a hell of a job. So, one of those deals where I was like, no matter what we call, this guy’s going to make it work. And that’s exactly what happened.”

LaFleur initially wanted to kick a field goal with just over two minutes left in the game. But Love convinced him to go for it on fourth down.

Green Bay converted and shortly afterwards scored a game-winning touchdown.

“Didn’t necessarily get the play that we wanted,” LaFleur continued. “But it doesn’t matter sometimes when you have guys that have confidence in what they’re doing, and Tuck did a hell of a job winning on the route, our line protected, and Jordan [Love] gave him a chance, and that’s exactly what it took.”

Next up for the Packers is a Week 8 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.