Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reflects on the incident earlier in the year where he put Minnesota Timberwolves big-man Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. On the show “7PM in Brooklyn” featuring former player Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, Green would say that he had the realization that “this went on way longer than I realized.”
“Rudy Gobert thing happened. Everybody going crazy, losing their minds in the moment I ain't feel like it was bad as it was. Once I watched it, I'm like, oh, shit, it was crazy,” Green said. “I got to the locker room, start watching the video I’m like, ‘alright, I got him.’…All of a sudden, the video keep going. I'm like, all right, cool. I still got him, man. I got him for a long time. And I'm like, yo, this is wild. This went on way longer than I realized. In that moment, you feel like it's [quick].”
There is no doubt that it has been a tumultuous season so far for Green who has served multiple suspensions, one being indefinite after another altercation with Phoenix Suns big-man Jusuf Nurkic. Back in November, Green said to the media after the first suspension this season that he does not “live my life with regrets” according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
“I don't live my life with regrets,” Green said after the incident with Gobert. “I'll come to a teammate's defense any time that I'm in a position to come to a teammate's defense. … What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost. How are the people that I care about affected? How are the people I care about, what do they have to deal with? That's it for me.”
Green talks describes the type of teammate he is
Green has always been a staunch supporter of being at his Warriors teammate's aid whenever they are confronted with the opposing team. While there have been an endless amount of players that have loved having him as a teammate, the sentiment from the public and fans sees him as escalating situations too far.
“Things can be interpreted how people want to interpret them,” Green continued. “I'm not here to judge people's interpretations or try to change them. They are what they are. I know that for me, I am always going to be there for my teammates. That's who I am. That's who I am as a teammate, that's who I am as a friend. … Right, wrong or indifferent, look to your side and I'll be there — or even in front of you.”
Since these comments, he would be in the altercation with Nurkic resulting in the aforementioned indefinite suspension that eventually made him miss 12 games. So far this season with Golden State, he is averaging 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field.
Green is hoping to once again be a part of a winning Warriors team as they are currently 32-27 on the season which puts them ninth in the Western Conference. Their next game will be Sunday afternoon as they will take on the Boston Celtics.