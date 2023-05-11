Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Golden State Warriors are the most successful NBA team of the last decade, winning four NBA Championships and reaching six NBA Finals — and Draymond Green revealed why after staving off elimination in a massive Game 5 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

“Number one, we have a coach who’s one of the greatest winners in NBA history, and you lean on him in situations like this. His calmness, everyone feels that,” Green mused after the crucial 121-106 win at Chase Center.

“And then it starts up top, Steph’s calmness, and it goes on down the line. For us, anytime it’s kinda going astray, you just always lean back on what you know that works on your foundation, and for us, it’s just getting back to the basics, but most importantly competing at the highest level that we can compete at.”

Green was a huge part of Wednesday’s victory, scoring 20 points and adding 10 rebounds and four assists as the Warriors kept the title defense alive.

“We trust and believe in ourselves, and as far as win one, we did that. Now, going back home, they’re gonna give us the best shot they’ve given all series,” Green continued.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

.@Money23Green breaks down the confidence of the Warriors pic.twitter.com/HPeXXitub7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2023

“When you go home, role players play better, everyone plays better at home, so it’s gonna be on us to go in, with the same mindset that we went into Game 4 with. But when we get the opportunity again that we had in Game 4, close the deal…it’s on us to go and take the game.”

Green spoke on how he loved Golden State’s defensive energy against LeBron James and knows the Warriors will need that same urgency back in Los Angeles for Game 6 if they hope to save their season.

“They have great leaders over there and incredible winners. Their coach is a champion, LeBron’s a champion, AD’s a champion. They’re not gonna just fold, but it’s gonna be on us to go there and take it.”

Another elimination game looms for Draymond Green and the Warriors dynasty at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.