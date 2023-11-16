Paul Pierce chimed in on Draymond Green's chokehold on Rudy Gobert during the Warriors-Timberwolves game on Tuesday.

The hate for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been building up significantly after his chokehold on the Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on Green's antics on Wednesday.

“Everybody is this ERA scared of Draymond,” Pierce posted on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier, Pierce also wrote: “I respect what Draymond brings to the game don't change fa nobody .”

Apparently, Rudy Gobert wasn't scared of Draymond Green. The Timberwolves center dubbed the Warriors enforcer a “clown” for his Hulk Hogan-like chokehold on Tuesday.

Gobert took it a step further. He shared an interesting take on Green whenever Golden State plays without Stephen Curry.

“Every time Steph doesn't play, he doesn't want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected,” Rudy Gobert told the media.

Stephen Curry sat out the Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday due to right knee soreness. Sparks flew early in the first quarter after Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels and Golden State's Klay Thompson got tangled up.

McDaniels claimed Thompson held on to his collar while trying to box out. Gobert tried to intervene, but Green quickly put him on a chokehold that had social media abuzz. Officials tossed McDaniels, Thompson, and Green from the game. Neither team had scored a point prior to the fracas.

The NBA came down hard on Green on Wednesday. The league office slapped him with a five-game suspension for his antics against the Timberwolves.

Paul Pierce reacted on social media several hours before Green's five-game suspension. How will The Truth react to the latest turn of events? Stay tuned.